Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 134,978 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000. Devon Energy accounts for 1.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 197,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,114,197. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

