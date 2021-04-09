Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys 653 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,461 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 125,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

