David Charles Adams Sells 2,500 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Charles Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $385,336.38.

On Friday, February 5th, David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $453,966.75.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $81.72 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

