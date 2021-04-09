David A. Socks Sells 22,118 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 22,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $797,353.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $38.56 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHAT. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

