David A. Socks Sells 22,118 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 22,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $797,353.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $38.56 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
