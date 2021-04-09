Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.77.

PLAY opened at $44.68 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

