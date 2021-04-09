Datawallet (DXT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Datawallet has a total market cap of $431,381.03 and $208.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datawallet has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00056517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00022257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00637791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00084157 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030363 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

