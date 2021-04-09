Datacoin (DTC) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 48.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Datacoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $23,069.18 and approximately $161.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019827 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

