Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Insider Kevin Beatty Buys 17 Shares

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 902 ($11.78) per share, with a total value of £153.34 ($200.34).

Kevin Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Kevin Beatty bought 16 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 917 ($11.98) per share, for a total transaction of £146.72 ($191.69).

On Monday, February 8th, Kevin Beatty acquired 19 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 792 ($10.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.60).

Shares of DMGT opened at GBX 888 ($11.60) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 890.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 771.04. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 997 ($13.03).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 966.60 ($12.63).

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

