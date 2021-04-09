Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.66). Cytokinetics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $219,393.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,804 shares of company stock worth $1,550,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

CYTK traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. 19,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,130. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.