CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CYBR shares. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $134.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,920.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.