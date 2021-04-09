Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.50 Per Share

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CBP stock opened at GBX 269.40 ($3.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.09. Curtis Banks Group has a one year low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 292 ($3.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £178.92 million and a PE ratio of 20.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 224.74.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

