Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 150 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.12.

LOW opened at $194.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.49 and a 1 year high of $195.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

