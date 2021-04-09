Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 10,250 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 49.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of CARR opened at $42.53 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

