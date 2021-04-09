Curbstone Financial Management Corp Makes New $523,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

BATS:IBML opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

