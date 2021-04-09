Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Shares of EA opened at $141.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.65 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,312,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

