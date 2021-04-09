Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.47.

NYSE DHR opened at $229.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $143.01 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.15 and a 200-day moving average of $226.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

