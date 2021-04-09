Cryptocean Trading Up 20% Over Last 7 Days (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001533 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $41,264.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00085598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.42 or 0.00618492 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041194 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

