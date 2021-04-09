Crown (NYSE:CCK) Shares Gap Up to $101.99

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.99, but opened at $104.95. Crown shares last traded at $103.95, with a volume of 9,682 shares traded.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average of $93.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

