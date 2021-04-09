Critical Contrast: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) vs. Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Dnb Asa pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dnb Asa pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

2.1% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Dnb Asa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Dnb Asa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 9 4 0 2.13 Dnb Asa 2 4 0 0 1.67

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Dnb Asa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria -0.44% 6.45% 0.45% Dnb Asa 25.42% 8.56% 0.69%

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dnb Asa has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Dnb Asa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $27.49 billion 1.31 $3.93 billion $0.74 7.32 Dnb Asa $8.63 billion 3.87 $2.93 billion $1.77 12.16

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Dnb Asa. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dnb Asa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dnb Asa beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain. The United States segment consists of the financial business activity of BBVA USA in the country and the activity of the branch of BBVA SA in New York. The Mexico segment refers to banking and insurance businesses in this country as well as the activity of its branch in Houston. The Turkey segment reports the activity of Garanti BBVA group that is mainly carried out in this country and, to a lesser extent, in Romania and the Netherlands. The South America segment comprises of operations in n Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The Rest of Eurasia segment includes the banking business activity carried out by the group in Europe and Asia, excluding Spain. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

