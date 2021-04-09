Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Major Shareholder Sells $132,000,000.00 in Stock

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

