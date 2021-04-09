Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About Ørsted A/S

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.