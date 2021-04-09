Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE CS opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

