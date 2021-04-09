Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARQT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 42.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $52,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $899,405 over the last quarter.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARQT. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

