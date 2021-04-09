Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,286 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Camping World were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after buying an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Camping World by 146.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after buying an additional 378,664 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 109.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after buying an additional 307,215 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $8,601,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $2,655,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

In related news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Insiders have sold 1,704,080 shares of company stock worth $66,284,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

