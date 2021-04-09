Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Willdan Group worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 239.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $179,830.65. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,825.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,586 shares of company stock worth $2,322,679 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of WLDN opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.