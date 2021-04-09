Credit Suisse AG Has $707,000 Stock Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 198.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,380 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Forterra worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 123.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Forterra by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

FRTA opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 2.54.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRTA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Forterra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

