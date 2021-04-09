Credit Suisse AG Buys 474 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chase were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chase by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $66,557.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $118,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,089 shares of company stock valued at $455,652. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase stock opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

