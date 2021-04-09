Credit Suisse AG Buys 10,722 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after buying an additional 329,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TR opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of -0.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $127.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

