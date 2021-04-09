Craig Hallum Raises PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $100.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. PAR Technology has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 495,226 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,333,000 after acquiring an additional 191,722 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181,345 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

