CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.94. CRA International posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

CRAI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,653. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. CRA International has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $571.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

