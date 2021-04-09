Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.69.

COTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,065,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,712,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Coty by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 2,006,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coty by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 1,194,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coty by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 1,016,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 131,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,359,729. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

