Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.84.

CJR.B traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.32. 769,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.49. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$2.29 and a 52 week high of C$6.50.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

