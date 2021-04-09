Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Get Corteva alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTVA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,087 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,299,000 after purchasing an additional 249,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corteva (CTVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.