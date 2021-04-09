Contrasting Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $8.57 million 17.72 $22.26 million N/A N/A Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $229.23 million 6.81 $52.50 million $1.76 13.58

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 169.02% 9.12% 1.06% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 20.82% 5.02% 2.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 0 2 0 2.33

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.72%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

