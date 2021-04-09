Contrasting Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) & HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capita has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HealthEquity and Capita’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $531.99 million 10.53 $39.66 million $1.38 48.95 Capita $4.70 billion 0.13 -$81.98 million $0.67 2.25

HealthEquity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capita. Capita is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HealthEquity and Capita, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 3 6 1 2.80 Capita 0 1 0 0 2.00

HealthEquity currently has a consensus target price of $80.10, suggesting a potential upside of 18.58%. Given HealthEquity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Capita.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and Capita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 0.44% 7.65% 3.49% Capita N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Capita on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves through employers; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services. It also provides customer management services, such as customer experience enhancement, revenue generation, escalated case/complaints management, and digital transformation services; and government services comprising local government business process management and transaction, smart metering, electronic monitoring, primary care support, and gas safe register services. In addition, the company offers IT and networks services, including managed networks, data center and cloud infrastructure, managed IT support, testing, cyber security and consulting, and workplace IT services; and specialist services, such as life and pensions administration, insurance, mortgage processing, travel and event, enforcement, legal, real estate and infrastructure, AXELOS, managed print, and translation and interpreting services. Capita plc provides its services to banking and financial services, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, utilities, central and local government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, and science sectors. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, India, South Africa, and Dubai. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

