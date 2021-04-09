ContentBox Price Tops $0.0047 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 36.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00391574 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002103 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,782,470 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

