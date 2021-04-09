Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS.

STZ stock opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.39. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $151.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.