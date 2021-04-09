Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $151.25 and a 52 week high of $242.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

