Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 26,552 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,552 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.88 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.01%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSWC. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.