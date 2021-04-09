Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 915,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 551,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLCO. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

MLCO stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. Research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

