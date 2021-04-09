Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $884,000 Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,402,000 after acquiring an additional 423,735 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,912,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $237.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $173.06 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.05.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

