Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 40,150 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 86,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 34,632 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IBML opened at $26.14 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19.

