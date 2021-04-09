Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 804 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.72.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $361.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

