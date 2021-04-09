Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAG stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. 242,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

