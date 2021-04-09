Computacenter’s (CCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock.

CCC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computacenter has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

LON:CCC traded up GBX 58 ($0.76) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,566 ($33.52). The stock had a trading volume of 146,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The stock has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,246.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,319.56. Computacenter has a 1-year low of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 38.40 ($0.50) dividend. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total transaction of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06). Also, insider Ros Rivaz bought 799 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

