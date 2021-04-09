Comparing Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Citizens Community Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 1.92 $9.46 million $0.96 13.80 Magyar Bancorp $28.64 million 2.68 $2.19 million N/A N/A

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 15.10% 7.69% 0.75% Magyar Bancorp 7.64% 3.92% 0.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Magyar Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. It operates through a network of 25 branch locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey, the United States. The company's product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as savings, demand, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. It also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates through seven branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in Keyport, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

