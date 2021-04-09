Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Commerzbank from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerzbank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

