Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. 18,111,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,716,242. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $245.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,543,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $117,678,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 464,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

