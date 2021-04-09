Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.
Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. 18,111,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,716,242. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $245.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,543,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $117,678,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 464,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.