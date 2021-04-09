Coin Artist 24-Hour Volume Reaches $134,023.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for $2.23 or 0.00003805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market cap of $2.41 million and $134,023.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coin Artist

COIN is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

