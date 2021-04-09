Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,063 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.03. 16,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,675. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.